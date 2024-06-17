V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 156,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CVE opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.06. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

