V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $188,834,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,572,000 after purchasing an additional 460,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

STX opened at $103.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.56. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

