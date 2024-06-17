IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 75.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 76.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 17.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 30.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $198.23 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. IDEX’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

