V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $116.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.77.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

