V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.