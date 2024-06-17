J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stake Boosted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after buying an additional 62,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,633,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $185,299,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Loop Capital cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $157.26 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

