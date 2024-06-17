V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $451,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,790 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.49.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $67.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

