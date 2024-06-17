6,770 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $74.05 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

