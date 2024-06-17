New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 585.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,828,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 104,320 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 362,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 140,039 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 200,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.00 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Barclays assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

