Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $112.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

