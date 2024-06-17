Quarry LP Purchases Shares of 570 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 570 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,177,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $418,467,000 after buying an additional 294,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $410,406,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $406,360,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,769,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $354,822,000 after acquiring an additional 401,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of CTSH opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

