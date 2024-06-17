Quarry LP Invests $41,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

NYSE DBRG opened at $12.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

