V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $291,045,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,755 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,821,000 after purchasing an additional 483,878 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 540,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,653,000 after buying an additional 455,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,033,000 after buying an additional 424,684 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $770,077.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.7 %

LH opened at $199.88 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $188.65 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.08 and a 200 day moving average of $213.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.