Quarry LP Purchases Shares of 122 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,499,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 65.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $13,879,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $64,490,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,627,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SAM

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $284.87 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $395.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.25. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.