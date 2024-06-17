Quarry LP Has $44,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Quarry LP lessened its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Globus Medical by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GMED opened at $65.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $67.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

