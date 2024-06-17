Quarry LP Invests $50,000 in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $27.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

