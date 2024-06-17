Quarry LP Sells 362 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quarry LP lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $385.43 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $390.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.30. The company has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

