Quarry LP Takes Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Down 1.5 %

AIZ stock opened at $165.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.43 and a 200 day moving average of $173.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.51 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

