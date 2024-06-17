AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP decreased its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWWM Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 515,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 339,912 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 29.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 314,486 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 29.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 242,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,070 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 383,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 42,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $188,404.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,780.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $188,404.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $888,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

AMCX stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $684.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.36. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

