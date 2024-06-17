Quarry LP Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

