UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lessened its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 194,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 49,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In related news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMH shares. Compass Point upped their target price on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

