Quarry LP Cuts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Quarry LP trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 78.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 66,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $954,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $160.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.11 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $154.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $1,588,287.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,151.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,815.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $1,588,287.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,904 shares of company stock worth $50,232,694 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

