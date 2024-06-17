Quarry LP Acquires 93 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $212,209,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 556,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,628,000 after buying an additional 295,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $149.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.25. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

