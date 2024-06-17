Quarry LP Invests $50,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.58.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,894,563 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $119.00 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

