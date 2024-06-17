Quarry LP Purchases Shares of 1,111 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,111 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,188,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

