Quarry LP Sells 10,538 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Quarry LP lessened its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 15.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 205,143 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,214,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 49,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210,673 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 15.5% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 604,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 81,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

SSP opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.75.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $561.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

