Quarry LP Buys Shares of 1,885 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tobam raised its holdings in NiSource by 3,994.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NiSource by 38.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiSource

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.