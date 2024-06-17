485 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $743,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,538,000 after purchasing an additional 509,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 195,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 176,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,141,000 after buying an additional 113,783 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT opened at $101.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average is $101.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on FRT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

