Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 156.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $308,910,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,399,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,319,000 after acquiring an additional 367,275 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 20,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 296,687 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,828,000 after purchasing an additional 263,457 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,559,000 after buying an additional 220,802 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $155.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.41 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

