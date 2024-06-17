Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Lessened by Quarry LP

Quarry LP decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $87.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $414,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.