Quarry LP Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 8,611.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 695,163 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $5,005,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.7 %

CCI opened at $99.10 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

