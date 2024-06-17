StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OCX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Stock Up 1.1 %

OCX stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 2,905.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,392,872.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.