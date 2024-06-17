Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.06.

Netflix stock opened at $669.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $288.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $675.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $615.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,642 shares of company stock worth $38,691,266 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

