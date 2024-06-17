Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on SIRI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SIRI
Sirius XM Stock Performance
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sirius XM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.
Insider Activity at Sirius XM
In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sirius XM
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.