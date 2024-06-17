SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SB Financial Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBFG Free Report ) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.67% of SB Financial Group worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.