Short Interest in Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Declines By 18.2%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Prime Meridian Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PMHG opened at $22.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. Prime Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 18.62%.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

See Also

