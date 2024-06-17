NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NN Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $21.97 on Monday. NN Group has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

NN Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.8905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.47.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

