Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $516.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

