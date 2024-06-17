Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Price Performance
CALA opened at $0.01 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Calithera Biosciences
