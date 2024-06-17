Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.05.
Cinedigm Company Profile
