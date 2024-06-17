Short Interest in Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Decreases By 17.3%

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,077,800 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 8,561,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 996.9 days.
Nickel Industries Price Performance
Shares of NICMF opened at $0.55 on Monday. Nickel Industries has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.
Nickel Industries Company Profile
