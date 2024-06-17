Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Drops By 20.3%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 202,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,613.0 days.

Nabtesco Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NCTKF stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. Nabtesco has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $24.10.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $486.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabtesco will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.