New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

New World Development Stock Down 5.0 %

New World Development stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. New World Development has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

