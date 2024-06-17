New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
New World Development Stock Down 5.0 %
New World Development stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. New World Development has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.29.
New World Development Company Profile
