Short Interest in NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Expands By 22.3%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,251,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 1,840,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 247.4 days.
NEXON Stock Performance
NEXON stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. NEXON has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $21.58.
NEXON Company Profile
