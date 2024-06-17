Short Interest in PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Increases By 22.4%

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

PageGroup Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $5.85 on Monday. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand.

