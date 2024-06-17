Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Update

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Lassonde Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LSDAF stock opened at $103.36 on Monday. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $118.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.76.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides cranberry sauces; and specialty food products, such as pasta sauces, soups, and fondue broths and sauces.

