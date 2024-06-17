Medios AG (OTCMKTS:MEDOF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in May

Medios AG (OTCMKTS:MEDOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Medios Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDOF opened at C$13.64 on Monday. Medios has a 1-year low of C$13.64 and a 1-year high of C$13.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.37.

About Medios

Medios AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty pharmaceutical drugs primarily in Germany. It operates through Pharmaceutical Supply and Patient-Specific Therapies segments. The Pharmaceutical Supply segment offers products on oncology, neurology, autoimmunology, ophthalmology, infectiology, and hemophilia diseases.

