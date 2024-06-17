Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 223.7 days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LNZNF opened at $36.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $55.00.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
