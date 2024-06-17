Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 223.7 days.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LNZNF opened at $36.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors, and industrial applications. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell and modal fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, activewear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

