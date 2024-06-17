Short Interest in Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Decreases By 20.0%

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Itafos Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:MBCF opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. Itafos has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.27.
Itafos Company Profile
