Short Interest in Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Decreases By 20.0%

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Itafos Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:MBCF opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. Itafos has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

