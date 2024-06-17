L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Down 19.3% in May

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on L’Oréal

L’Oréal Stock Performance

L’Oréal Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $93.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.56. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $1.4219 dividend. This is a positive change from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th.

About L’Oréal

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.