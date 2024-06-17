L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Down 19.3% in May

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $1.4219 dividend. This is a positive change from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th.
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
